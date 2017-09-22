Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford & More Supermodels Reunite for Versace Tribute at Milan Fashion Week

Supermodels unite!

Donatella Versace just pulled off an incredible supermodel reunion. During the finale of Versace's Milan Fashion Week Show on Friday, the fashion designer walked out on the runway with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen.

On top of that, the group of women walked down the runway to the late George Michael's song "Freedom '90." Campbell and Crawford were two of the supermodels who starred in the music video for Michael's song in 1990.

This collection is a Tribute to the life and works of Gianni." #VersaceSS18 #VersaceTribute #MFW

A post shared by VERSACE (@versace_official) on

The Spring 2018 show was a tribute to the late Gianni Versace, and all of the supermodels expressed how honored they are to be a part of the show and to reunite with each other on social media.

"Words cannot describe this moment# congratulations !! @donatella_versace Amazing show !!! Thank you for bringing us all together again #I LOVE YOU @cindycrawford @carlabruniofficial @claudiaschiffer @helenachristensen #longliveGianniVersace," Campbell wrote.

"I can't even describe the feelings I had today," Crawford said on Instagram. "Thank you @Donatella_Versace for allowing us to pay tribute to Gianni and #Versace. Such a moment!"

?? @iamnaomicampbell ?? Grazie @donatella_versace for reuniting us #giannisgirls #gianniforever

A post shared by Carla Bruni (@carlabruniofficial) on

"Thank you for reuniting us," Bruni wrote on social media. "Grazie cara Donatella per avermi invitata all'omaggio per Gianni. Mi manca ancora @donatella_versace @versace_official #gianniforever."

Chirstensen posted a picture of the group on Instagram along with the caption, "A very emotional moment, walking down the runway with my girls honoring the wonderful and much missed Gianni Versace with @donnatelaofficial who created the most incredible collection."

Schiffer wrote after the show, "What a great way to remember #gianniversace."

The fashion designer also thanked her "icons" for being there at the show.

Watch the video above to see the supermodel squad reunite on the runway!

