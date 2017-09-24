Star Trek: Discovery Boldly Goes Where No Trek Has Gone Before, Thanks to Sonequa Martin-Green

Space is the final frontier for TV once again—and it's a good thing CBS decided to go back there with Star Trek: Discovery.

The new CBS All Access streaming series, which debuted on CBS proper on Sunday, Sept. 24 is worth your time. Yes, you can breathe a sigh of relief. It's not like the other Star Trek shows, so that could be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you look at it. The success of the series rests solely on the shoulders of Sonequa Martin-Green. She's more than capable of handling the load.