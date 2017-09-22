Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert Asks Kristina Schulman to Dissect Their Split in "Sufficiently Awkward" Phone Call

"But I'm older than you are!" Unglert teases. "And I'm considerably more mature than you are!"

"Oh, my gosh. That is not the truth!" Schulman says with a hearty laugh. "But anyway, twenty years from now, I will look back and I'll be like, 'That was a good guy. That was a good lesson.'"

"A good lesson?" Unglert asks.

"I mean, I learned a lot from trying to date you," Schulman says.

"Well, what was the lesson?" Unglert asks. "I've learned a lot of lessons just watching everything back [on Bachelor in Paradise]. It's not easy for us to watch ourselves on TV or anything like that. We're obviously doing it very publicly and everyone's able to watch us and have their own opinion about it. I know what I've learned and I'm continuing to work on that, and I appreciate you being there to help work on it with me. What do you think needs work?"

"Well, this is your podcast," Schulman fires back. "So, what did you learn?"

"Come on, I'm curious," Unglert replies. "We haven't really talked about that."

"With the conversations we've had, I probably came off aggressive a few times, but I'm learning to be a little more sensitive," Schulman says, adding that she needs to let others speak more often. "I get carried away with trying to get my point across, when I need to hear theirs, too..."

As the conversation comes to a close, Unglert apologizes for "kind of blindsiding" Schulman with his phone call, adding, "I appreciate you taking the time to talk about our dating foibles."

Says Schulman, "It's only as awkward as you make it."

"I'm making it awkward," Unglert says. "It's sufficiently awkward right now."

Given how awkward his love life is now, would he ever look for love on TV again?

"I think I would go back to Paradise. With this newfound perspective, I can handle things. Obviously, it's a work in progress, but I think it can only get better from here. As crappy of an experience as it was, I definitely leant a lot of insight and [it was a] growing opportunity for me, so it'd be interesting to see it displayed again for the world to see. I have a little more insight into the way people are affected by what you say and what you'd do, instead of just the real world application," Unglert tells his listeners. "I'd have to consider it, but I'd probably go back."