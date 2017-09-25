The Comparison Between the Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Stars and the Real-Life Players Will Give You Chills

NBC
Get ready for your new true crime obsession.
E! News has exclusive new photos of Edie Falco, Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva in character as district attorney Leslie Abramson and Erik and Lyle Menendez in NBC's highly anticipated new drama Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which gives fans a new perspective on one of the country's most infamous murder trials after the brother murdered their father and mother in 1987.
And isn't it almost creepy just how similar the three stars look to their real-life counterparts?
To help you prepare for Tuesday's big premiere, we've provided side-by-side comparisons of all of the actors and their real-life counterparts, with a little info on how they factored into the Menendez Brothers' story.
Prepare for wigs. So. Many. Wigs.
REUTERS/NBC
The four-time Emmy winner (for The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie) is donning quite the wig to take on the role of Erik and Lyle's criminal defense attorney. During the infamous trial, she came under investigation by the state bar after invoking the Fifth Amendment when asked by the judge if she had Erik's psychiatrist delete and rewrite passages of his notes.
AP/NBC
The older of the two brothers will be played by the relative newcomer.
For the first time in 20 years, Lyle spoke out about killing his parents in ABC's 2017 special Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers – American Sons, American Murderers. "It's shocking to think...that I could have been involved in taking anyone's life—and my parents' life...it seems unimaginable because it seems so far removed from who I am," Lyle said in a phone interview from prison. "But I found that my own childhood prepared me surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life."
AP/NBC
Another relative newcomer, Halper plays the younger brother, who was 18 when the murders were committed.
ABC/NBC
Recently seen on Madam Secretary, Gomez takes on the role of Erik and Lyle's father, who was accused by the boys of sexually and psychologically abusing them throughout their childhood, leading to their decision to kill him in 1989.
ABC/NBC
After stints on Shades of Blue and True Detective, Davidovich plays Erik and Lyle's mother, Kitty, who was most recently played by Courtney Love in Lifetime's movie about the murders.
AP/NBC
After causing us to cry for years on Parenthood, Jaeger plays the Beverly Hills Police Department detective who was assigned to the investigation into the murders.
AP/NBC
The Good Wife fan-favorite plays the pivotal role of Erik and Lyle's therapist, who heard the boys confess to the murders and became a key witness. Dr. Oziel later lost his license after being accused by a state panel of breaking confidentiality rules and having sex with female patients.
AP/NBC
The role of Lyle's friend at Princeton, who was later called to testify during the trial, will be played by The Killing star, who also played Young Ben on Lost.
AP/NBC
The ER vet plays the judge who presided over both trials.
AP/NBC
Smyth was Dr. Oziel's ex-mistress who became a key witness after she told authorities she overheard the brothers confess to the killings, and also had audio recordings of her conversations with the psychologist. She will be played by The Hangover star.
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
