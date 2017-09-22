Nikki Reed Responds to Backlash Over Ian Somerhalder Throwing Out Her Birth Control Pills

Somerhalder then tells a story of how they met up with two of their best friends in Barcelona and they decided they wanted to all have children at the same time.

"And it was just time," Somerhalder said. "But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was gonna go in her purse and take out her birth control and pop them...by the way it was at the beginning of the pack so I had to pop all those suckers out, there was like 25 of them."

Somerhalder then says there's a "six-minute video" where Reed is "freaking out" about it.