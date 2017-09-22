Kendall Jenner Stars in Music Video for Fergie and Son Axl Jack's Song "Enchanté"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Fergie

Fergie Says She's "Doing Great" Following Josh Duhamel Split: "It Feels Really Good to Just Exhale"

ESC: Miley Cyrus, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus Sings About Her Relationship Troubles in "Week Without You"

Fergie Says She's "Doing Great" Amid Split From Josh Duhamel

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kendall Jenner is showing off her dance moves!

The model stars in the just-released music video for Fergie and her son Axl Jack Duhamel's new song "Enchanté (Carine)." In the video we see 21-year-old Jenner waking up, having multiple wardrobe changes, dancing around her apartment, walking a dog and even lip syncing to the song!

We also see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing instruments, hanging out with different versions of herself and then stepping into the spotlight for a performance.

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Runway Transformation

Kendall Jenner

YouTube

Plus there's also some additional adorable moments in the music video when we hear Fergie and Josh Duhamel's son singing. Right at the beginning before Jenner wakes up, we hear Axl Jack sing for the first time...in French!

Watch above to see Jenner in the video and to hear Axl Jack singing!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Fergie , Music , Kardashians , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.