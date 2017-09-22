Ellen DeGeneres Spoofs Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Video

DeGeneres, who trolled Today's Matt Lauer for months with her video editing tricks, then unveils footage of herself sitting opposite Swift relaxing in a bathtub of diamonds and pearls. The funniest bit comes later in the video, when DeGeneres—still basking in the tub—calls Swift.

Swift: "Hello?"

DeGeneres: "Hey, Tay-Tay! I've got a little question for you."

Swift: "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."

DeGeneres: "Why not?"

Swift: "Why? 'Cause she's dead."

DeGeneres: "Then who am I playing footsies with? Somebody's got a little attitude, today."

The spoof ends with DeGeneres revisiting some of her most popular characters on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—similar to how Swift confronts her former personas in the actual video. DeGeneres even tagged Swift's airplane, spray-painting her tagline: "Be Kind to One Another."