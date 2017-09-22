Jennifer Lopez Still Can't Get in Touch With Her Family in Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopezis pleading for help for Puerto Rico and joining forces with her ex-husband Marc Anthony to collect funds for their beloved island.
A makeup-free Lopez took to Instagram and made a plea asking her fans to help.
"The devastation is beyond belief, the 48-year-old star explains. Lopez also says that she and her cousins still haven't been able to hear from their families in Puerto Rico.
"What's foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help. Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we've ever seen Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help," the Shade of Blue star says. "I urge you to support and donate to the efforts(UnitedforPuertoRico.com) of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean."
Anthony also urged fans on Thursday to contribute to the same organization.
"During these past weeks, my island has faced the wrath of two historic hurricanes. It was Hurricane Irma and now Hurricane Maria as we all know, which has caused great devastation in Puerto Rico and the broader Caribbean. None the less, Puerto Rico became a haven for those in need from our neighboring islands, that says a lot about us, " the 49-year-old singer explains. "But today, Puerto Rico needs your help."
Hurricane Maria has been the most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in almost a century. Now the island is left to assess the damage and officials say it could take half a year to restore power to all its 3.5 residents, according to NBC News.
The monster hurricane ripped roofs off buildings and flooded homes, and intense flooding was reported across the island. Many streets near the capital are left looking like rivers.
On Thursday, other stars like Daddy Yankee went Live on Facebook and partnered with Feeding America. Fans can donate by just clicking the donate button embedded within the video's caption.