Justin Bobby Comments on Audrina Patridge's Divorce From Corey Bohan

As Justin Bobby Brescia once said on The Hills, "Truth and time tells all."
And the truth is, he only wants the best for his ex-girlfriend Audrina Patridge. After E! News confirmed Thursday that the former MTV reality star had filed for divorce from Corey Bohan, her husband of 10 months, Justin Bobby offered some words of support for his former flame.
(Audrina and Corey welcomed a daughter, Kirra Max Bohan, in June 2016, just five months before they tied the knot in Hawaii; the exes had been linked together on and off since 2008.)
Speaking exclusively to E! News, Justin Bobby—who fronts the one-man-band BobbyrocK—is confident will Audrina come out of this stronger in the end. "My first reaction is the thought of the child, obviously. Me, coming from a separated family at a young age, it had its perks and it had its hindrances. My second thought is if she's OK, because she's been a longtime friend," the former Hills star says. "My thoughts and my heart go out to her and her little one at this time."
In her divorce filing, Audrina cited irreconcilable differences, stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with Corey; two days earlier, she sought a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order against the BMX dirt bike rider. "Audrina's No. 1 concern is for her daughter," her rep said, adding that Audrina would like "privacy at this time."
Because of their shared history, Justin Bobby will always have Audrina's back.
"I don't feel good about it. The baby is so cute and beautiful. Thank God Audrina has such a strong foundation with her family. They just reap family values to the highest degree, is what I've learned over the years," he explains to E! News. "She will be fine and the baby will be fine."
In court documents obtained by E! News, Audrina, 32, claimed Corey, 35, had become "increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous" of her travel schedule. "His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him. When we are apart, he texts me obsessively, rattling my nerves and making it difficult for me to concentrate on my work commitments. His harassing behavior has recently become so extreme that I physically separated from him a few weeks ago. I am fearful of his temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter." She claimed Corey "became physically violent" in the last month, and in July, he "was jealous I was out with people, accused me of partying and cheating on him and threatened to kill himself. I was very shaken by the texts, mostly because Kirra was with him."
Corey has not commented on Audrina's claims; a court hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 6.