EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Theroux Doing High Kicks, American Cheese and Snakes Are All in the Wacky At Home With Amy Sedaris Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Teen Wolf

How Will Teen Wolf End? Jeff Davis and Tyler Posey Preview the Series Finale

Fuller House

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What it's Really Like When Full House Cast Comes to Fuller House

Michelle Tanner, Full House

30 Surprising Facts You Might Not Know About Full House

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Amy Sedaris and her friends Justin Theroux, Jane Krakowski, Rachel Dratch and Michael Shannon are here to make your day—and at home entertaining—all the more better.

In the exclusive At Home With Amy Sedaris trailer above, enter the delightfully wacky world of Sedaris as she does it all, from bath tips (oatmeal in a stocking!) to giving tips on how to reuse American cheese papers (makeup removal!).

"I'll show you tips on crafting, cooking and how to be your own terrific host," the star and co-creator says. This is from the woman who gave us Strangers With Candy, you know it's not going to be a normal lifestyle show just from her association with the show, the trailer just proves it.

Photos

We Ranked All the New 2017 Fall TV Shows: What's No. 1?

At Home With Amy Sedaris

trutv

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski is there to make Christmas crafts. Nick Kroll is working with Sedaris on something with whip cream in a very Ghost-like fashion, Rachel Dratch is doing something with paint and Justin Theroux, Sedaris' good friend, is doing something with NASA it looks like. Take a peek at his high kick 42 seconds into the trailer. Be sure to take special notice of Sedaris on the floor doing some exercise. Look familiar? It's straight from Angela Lansbury's iconic workout tape.

Other skills Sedaris will show off include creating popsicle stick buddies, gutting a fish, making raisin necklaces and entertaining business men. Each episode has a theme, such as entertaining the grieving, the craft of love making and cooking without pots and pans. Translation? Essential viewing.

Sedaris created this oddball series with Paul Dinello, who worked on Strangers With Candy with her and Stephen Colbert.

At Home With Amy Sedaris premieres Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 p.m. on truTV.

TAGS/ 2017 Fall TV Preview , Justin Theroux , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.