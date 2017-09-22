Chrissy Teigen Gets "Low Key Dissed" by Kermit the Frog on Twitter

YouTube
The tea is exceptionally good, isn't it, Kermit the Frog?
Chrissy Teigen has been in her fair share of Twitter tussles over the years, with trolls and Trumps alike. But on Thursday, after she posted what she assumed to be an innocuous tweet, a muppet put Teigen in her place. "what is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got?" the social media star asked her 7.53 million followers. "mine is Kermit."
It took a few hours for Kermit to respond, but it was so worth it:
Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo. https://t.co/GGw5qFsxDG— Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) September 21, 2017
Needless to say, Twitter was shook:
I'm dead. This is what Twitter was meant to do. Not launch nuclear wars!!— Just A Fan ?????? (@makboo168) September 22, 2017
Well then... pic.twitter.com/PZXmDuCPBZ— Ashley Pallini (@SashyP) September 22, 2017
But no one appreciated the clap-back more than Teigen herself:
I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now https://t.co/A79dpSb5QK— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
The only thing that could've improved the thread is if Muppets pal had Blake Lively chimed in.
Your move, Missy Piggy.