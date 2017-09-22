Beyoncé and Jay-Z Pucker Up on Yacht Date Night

Of course, date night would not be complete without some smooching. In one standout shot, the two share a sweet lip-lock as they embrace on a couch.

These two have been glued at the hip as of late. Just last week, they slayed together at Rihanna's Diamond Ball in the Big Apple and the songstress supported her man as a fan at his concert the next day at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival.

As one insider recently told E! News, the couple is in the best place they have ever been in their marriage and their close friends have never seen them so happy or connected like this before.