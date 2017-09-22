How Will Teen Wolf End? Jeff Davis and Tyler Posey Preview the Series Finale

"We were shooting bits and pieces of 18, 19, and 20 all together in the last few weeks, but the very last shot we filmed was from 19, the shot of Scott in his frozen statue form where Lydia finds him. That was the last shot," Davis says. "And it was kind of amazing because the entire crew stayed until the last shot, and people who had been on the show who hadn't been on the show for a while arrived to see the last shot and be there."

Davis says the fact that that particular shot was the last one was "perfect" because of who was in it.

"It was Holland and Tyler, and those two were the two who had been there from the very first episode," he says. "Tyler had been in every single episode, and Holland, she'd been there as a series regular from the first. So I thought it was sort of perfect that they were the last two."

