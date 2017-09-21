Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales Are Engaged: Reports

Kellan Lutz will soon be officially off the market.

The actor, best known for his past role of the vampire Emmett Cullen in the Twilight films, is engaged to girlfriend Brittany Gonzales, a TV host, according to reports from Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight.

The two met in 2016 and first appeared on each other's Instagram pages last winter.

"2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with," Lutz wrote in a post in December, alongside a photo of a closeup of him and Gonzales holding hands. "The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me. It's truly mind blowing to surrender to Him and see the blessings he has in store."