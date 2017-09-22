30 Surprising Facts You Might Not Know About Full House

Oh Mylanta, Full House is 30!
And how rude would it be for us not to recognize the iconic series on its 30th birthday?! That's right, Full House debuted September 22, 1987, introducing viewers to one of America's most beloved families, the Tanners.
Thanks to its spinoff series, Netflix's Fuller House (with season three premiering today as the ultimate anniversary gift), fans have been able to stay connected to DJ, Stephanie and most of the family members, but we're guessing there's probably some facts about the original series, which ran from 1987-1995, you either forget or never even knew...like Uncle Jesse's original name or which star had their first kiss on the show.
Press play on the video above to find out some of the juiciest facts about Full House and check out more below:
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
—Bob Saget and Dave Coulier were real-life roommates for a while, before they were cast on the show together. Saget revealed in his book that Coulier slept on his couch in Los Angeles 13 years before Full House.
—Becky (Lori Laughlin) was only supposed to appear in six episodes, but she was so popular (and the show's only grown woman) that she ended up staying forever.
—A lot of the artwork featured on the Tanner family's fridge was actually drawn by Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.
There's a reason the theme song, "Everywhere You Look," is so catchy: The creators Jesse Frederick and Bennett Salvay also made the opening songs for Family Matters and Step by Step.
—Joey's hockey obsession had a lot to do with Dave Coulier's hockey obsession, and Coulier was directly responsible for introducing Candace Cameron Bure to her eventual husband, hockey player Valeri Bure.
--Dave Coulier met his now ex-wife Jayne Modean, who played "grown up Michelle" in a season three episode of the show, on the set. (They split in 1992.)
—All the grown-up actors swore a whole lot behind the scenes, kind of putting a damper on the wholesome, family-friendly vibe of the series.
—There was a possibility of a ninth season, but John Stamos and Cameron Bure were both not interested, so the show came to an end after eight seasons. How rude!
—Steve (Scott Weinger) appeared on the show as two characters, both named Steve, but one was named Steve Peters and one was named Steve Hale, and nothing makes sense.
—Two sets of twins played Nicky and Alee, with Daniel and Kevin Renteria taking on the roles when they were babies before Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit took over.
—While the late Doris Roberts is known for playing Danny's mother, the character was actually played by a different actress (Alice Hirson) in two episodes before.
—Candace Cameron Bure's real-life brother Kirk Cameron played the role of Cousin Steve in the episode "Just One of the Guys" before going on to star in Growing Pains.
—Coulier came up with Joey's iconic "Cut it out!" catchphrase.
—DJ Tanner attended the fictional Van Atta Junior High, which was named after the show's producer Don Van Atta.
—Apparently Stamos wanted to make a Full House movie in 2009, which is fine, but it's his dream casting that's the best part: James Franco as Jesse, Steve Carell as Danny, and Tracy Morgan as Joey. We would pay a lot of money to see that, but also to never see that.
—Scott Weigner (aka Steve) was actually the voice of Aladdin! (And he took Candace Cameron Bure to the premiere with him. Awww!)
—During the show's original run, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber tried to get New Kids On The Block to guest-star, but it never happened. Their dreams came true almost 30 years later, when the band appeared on Fuller House.
—The couch on Fuller House is the same couch that was used on the original series (and is the only prop to make it onto the revival, as Friends took over their sound stage after the show ended).
—John Stamos actually spearheaded the campaign to make the spinoff series a reality. "We've been working on this for many, many years," the actor said when he announced that Fuller House was officially happening in 2015.
Fuller House season three is now available to stream on Netflix.