Dylan Sprouse and Brenda Song's Suite Life of Zack and Cody Reunion Is Totally Sweet

Dylan Sprouse and Brenda Song are checking back into the Tipton Hotel.
O.G. Disney Channel fans were treated to one heck of a reunion on Thursday when the two stars of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody just so happened to reunite. Dylan appeared to be out and about in Los Angeles when he ran into Brenda, later taking to Instagram Stories with a must-see photo of the pair.
"Look who I ran into!" Sprouse, 25, captioned the snapshot. Cue the fan hysteria!
The celebs shared the small screen for three years on Suite Life between 2005-2008, and then again until 2011 on The Suite Life on Deck. Despite going on to pursue their own passions and career interests, it's as if no time has passed for Brenda and Dylan.
John Shearer/WireImage
As for Cole Sprouse's twin brother, he graduated from New York University with a degree in video game design in 2015 and opened the All-Wise Meadery in NYC. Dylan also jumped back into acting after a six-year break, recently sharing photos on the set of Carte Blanche.
Brenda, 29, has maintained an equally as busy schedule over the years. She co-starred on this past season of NBC's Superstore and just wrapped filming on Freeform's upcoming Christmas movie, Angry Angel.
What other TV cast reunions have gone down lately? Scroll down for even more moments that will make your nostalgia-loving heart burst!
NBC; CBS; WB
They spend long days together, usually for many years. They see each other more than their own families. The bond between TV casts is (usually) strong, so when the show stops the bond certainly doesn't. Thanks to social media we've been treated to more than our fair share of TV reunions and we've assembled the best recent ones—try not to get too nostalgic.
Co-stars Brenda Song and Dylan Sprouse gave Disney Channel fans one memorable reunion when they just so happened to run into each other in Los Angeles.
"Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you," Emily Osment captioned a photo of herself alongside her Disney Channel Original Movie co-stars Moises Arias, George Newbern and Phillip David Lewis as they reunited to celebrate fellow co-star Jason Earles on Saturday, Aug. 12.
YouTube
The Internet let out a collective gasp in June when it was revealed that Drake Bell was not invited to former Nickelodeon co-star Josh Peck's wedding. Bell seemed pretty upset on Twitter. The two later buried the hatchet and reunited at the 2017 MTV VMAs and days later at a friend's house.
"SMASH ALERT! At the #DayofIndulgence soirée ran into my favorite ��! Some of my most favorite memories at work were with this one," Debra Messing captioned this selfie with her former Smash co-star Kat McPhee.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Neon
Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Chris Pratt reunited in July 2017 to support Plaza at the premiere of her new movie Ingrid Goes West.
"Recreating our old comic con photo from a few yrs ago. Love these guys @davidpaulramsey & @stephenamell #Arrow," Colton Haynes wrote on Instagram.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gilt
Becca Tobin and Kevin McHale support Matthew Morrison at the Gilt & Sherpapa Supply Co. launch event at Catch Los Angeles.
7th Heaven's Beverley Mitchell reunited with her TV husband at a movie premiere. She wrote on Instagram: "My two husbands!! But only one is my true love! aways great catching up with my tv hubs @boraborageorge at @geoffmstults premiere for @unforgettablethemovie and such an awesome date night with my love, Michael!"
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunited in April 2017 for his 56th birthday.
Jake T. Austin and Cole Sprouse reunited at WonderCon 2017.
Alfonso Ribeiro shared the group snapshot featuring Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell to his Instagram, which he captioned, "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."
Before shooting begins on the set of Nashville, Rachel Bilson receives a warm welcome from his past and present co-star Chris Carmack.
Rachel Bilson posted this selfie with Jaime King and Wilson Bethel on Instagram in March 2017, almost two years after the show ended its four-year run.
Bruce Glikas/ Planet Hollywood
Jack McBrayer and Rachel Dratch attend the Crazy For You after party at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City.
Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes will be reuniting much more often now that their Will & Grace revival is finalized.
The greatest 2017 Valentine's Day post on Instagram may have come from Detective Benson and Detective Stabler. "And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Mariska Hargitay wrote on Instagram while posing with Christopher Meloni.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
This isn't the Upper East Side! Jessica Szhor and Chace Crawford posed together during The Chainsmokers' Pre-Grammys celebration in L.A.
Beverly Mitchell/Instagram
It's a Camden sisters reunion! Beverly Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman, and Jessica Biel know there's no greater feelin' than the love of family, and Mitchell could do nothing but gush about her TV sisters on her blog.
Those Degrassi kids sure do love to reunite, and we sure do love to watch them! "Just like the old days," McDonald captioned this Instagram of BFFs Manny and Emma, hanging out once again.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek reunited publicly for the first time in 16 years since their beloved TV sitcom when off the air in 2003.
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff made quite the perfect pair both on Broadway and at McKinley High!
Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp
Who knew that someday Mia Jones (Nina Dobrev) would be presenting Jimmy Brooks (Drake) with the award for Favorite Rap Album at the 2016 American Music Awards?
Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty made hearts melt everywhere for those Scott brothers when they snapped their Instagram reunion.
Most of the members of the cast reunited at REWind Con 2016 in Chicago.
Show me that smile again! Alan Thicke (Jason Seaver), Tracey Gold (Carol Seaver) and Jeremy Miller (Bean Seaver) reunite for the sitcom's 31st anniversary event at REwindCon, as seen in a photo posted on the event's Instagram page.
Facebook/Whosay
The fabulous foursome of the beloved comedic sitcom posed for a photo during Megan Mullally and husband Nick Offerman's comedy show
startraks photo
Fist pumps anyone? Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola joins Jenni "Jwoww" Farley and her husband for a night out at Star's Scene Stealers event in New York City.
While appearing on the new Harry talk-show, Debra Messing delivered a PSA for America to forgive Harry Connick Jr.'s Will & Grace character.
Full hearts, y'all! Friday Night Lights' Coach and Mrs. Coach—Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton—got back together at the 2016 Emmys. "Reunited. #Emmys #fnl #blurry," Britton posted on Instagram.
Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Bryan Cranston, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and Jerry Seinfeld staged their own Seinfeld reunion at the 2016 Emmys. Jerry, Elaine and Tim Whatley, together again.
McKinley High's back in session! Lea Michele shared a photo with co-star Chris Colfer on Instagram captioned, "Any night where I get to see this guy is a good night... #kurtandrachelforever"
Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
Texas forever! Minka Kelly and Scott Porter, AKA Lyla Garrity and Jason Street, brought back all the feels when they hung out at a Cinespia screening of Sixteen Candles in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10.
London Tipton (Brenda Song) and Arwin (Brian Stepanek) came together for this recent selfie that transported us right back to the Tipton Hotel.
Prepare yourself for a serious emotional rollercoaster with this adorable photo of the 8 Simple Rules cast reunited that Kaley Cuoco shared on her Instagram. A little #8simplerules reunion party today with a tiny addition @kateylous @martinspanjers @amy_davidson #lennoxsawyerlockwood," she wrote, with this gut punch at the end: "(someone is smiling down on us)!" John Ritter, you are still very much missed.
Courtesy photo by Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Val + Brandon 4 Ever? Former on-screen lovers Tiffani Thiessen and Jason Priestly came together at the Raising the Bar to End Parkinson's event at Laurel Point on Wednesday, July 27.
Clexa lives on, at least at the EW Comic Con party. "Found ma gurl!!!" Eliza Taylor shared on Twitter when posing with Alycia Debnam-Carey.
#Lost reunion! @iansomerhalder @emiliede_ravin #worldscollide," Rebecca Mader shared on Instagram while attending Comic-Con. "#Claire #Boone #Charlotte."
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
How's this for a unique reunion location? Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner come together at the Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show at Paris Fashion Week.
Robert Buckley/Twitter
"I would never have the courage to post this if Hilarie had a Twitter account," Robert Buckley said of this sweet One Tree Hill reunion pic with Hilarie Burton and Stephen Colletti. We're happy to have it, even if someone's eyes are just a little closed...
Janel Moloney/Twitter
"As requested, your Josh & Donna selfie. Good night Austin!" Janel Moloney tweeted, alongside her reunion with Bradley Whitford at the ATX TV festival in Austin, TX. The cast reunited with Aaron Sorkin on Saturday, June 11 for a panel full of long-held secrets and reminiscing.
Rick Kern/Getty Images
During the 2016 ATX Festival, Vanessa Williams, Rebecca Rominjn, America Ferrera and more cast members came together to reminisce about the popular ABC series.
Scott Porter/Twitter
As Scott Porter put it in his caption for this epic Friday Night Lights reunion at ATX TV Festival, "Clear Eyes, Full Hearts..."
Louanne Stephens/Twitter
"Got emotional hadn't seen grandson in 5 yrs; he's so kind, smart,"wrote Louanne Stephens on a photo with former TV grandson Zach Gilford at ATX TV Festival's Friday Night Lights reunion.
Mae Whitman/Twitter
Mae Whitman snapped a shot with her two Parenthood loves, Matt Lauria and Scott Porter, a.k.a. some of Friday Night Lights' best footballers. (Yes, we're still jealous of her for that.)
Marc Summers/Twitter
Double Dare host extraordinaire Marc Summers tweeted a booze-fueled nostalgic photo with two former DD coworkers, writing, "Drunk DD with the old team!"
"Look who I ran into at Science World!!" Shiri Appleby wrote on Instagram while visiting Vancouver over the Memorial Day weekend. #lizandmax4eva #roswell
