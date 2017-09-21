Did Beyoncé Just Ink Over Her and Jay-Z's Matching Tattoo? See the Photo That Has Fans Buzzing

Hold up! We spy something different about Beyoncé's hand.
Earlier this week, the "Crazy in Love" singer treated fans to new Instagram photos where she rocked one of her signature outfits.
While some may have focused on those hot pink pants or those flashy sunglasses, other fans had their eyes peeled to her fingers.
Believe it or not, a small difference was found that needs to be addressed.
According to some followers, Beyoncé appeared to ink over the matching IV wedding tattoo she got with husband Jay-Z.
For those who don't recall, the famous duo both inked the Roman numeral for "four" after they tied the knot on April 4, 2008. And for those really behind on pop culture, we're here to further explain the number's significance.
Beyoncé's fourth album was called 4 while Jay-Z's most recent disc was titled 4.44. And yes, their birthdays fall on the fourth of the month.
Perhaps this slight tattoo change shouldn't come as a complete surprise. Back in 2014, fans realized that Beyoncé's wedding tattoo appeared to be fading.
And for those quick to think this could mean trouble in paradise, we wouldn't go that deep. An insider recently shared with E! News that the couple is in the best place they have ever been in their marriage.
In addition, their close friends have never seen them so happy or connected.
Besides, it's been less than a week since Beyoncé made her first official appearance since welcoming twins at Rihanna's Diamond Ball. And spoiler alert: Jay-Z was right by her side smiling from ear to ear.
Happy wife equals happy life.