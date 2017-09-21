Narcos Star Boyd Holbrook Expecting First Child With Tatiana Pajkovic

Instagram
There's a baby on board for Boyd Holbrook and Tatiana Pajkovic!
The Narcos star's girlfriend—a Danish actress—appeared to be sporting a noticeable baby bump on a recent outing in Los Angeles, per photos published by Us Weekly. This marks Boyd and Tatiana's first child together, and they've yet to comment publicly on the pregnancy.
Despite keeping most details of their relationship under lock and key, it appears the expectant parents have been dating for at least more than a year.
One look at both Boyd and Tatiana's Instagram accounts, and you'll understand why we say this celebrity pair is so in love. From sweet kisses to cozy date night pics, the mom and dad-to-be can't help but show off their romance.
Boyd, 36, was previously engaged to Elisabeth Olsen for about a year up until 2015. The Avengers star ultimately pulled the plug on their wedding plans on the same day that Boyd allegedly lost his best friend.
He described the breakup as a "divorce" in a 2015 interview with Man of the World, revealing, "On the same day that my best friend died, I got a call from my girl to tell me it was over."
In the months that followed, Boyd said he became "consumed with my own personal depression, my own personal scenario at the time." He was able to put the pieces of his life back together over time, and doing so gave him a new perspective. "What happened over the course of the journey was that I started noticing the different types of trees," he explained. "I started noticing beauty, the details."
Congratulations, you two!