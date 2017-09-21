Narcos Star Boyd Holbrook Expecting First Child With Tatiana Pajkovic

There's a baby on board for Boyd Holbrook and Tatiana Pajkovic!

The Narcos star's girlfriend—a Danish actress—appeared to be sporting a noticeable baby bump on a recent outing in Los Angeles, per photos published by Us Weekly. This marks Boyd and Tatiana's first child together, and they've yet to comment publicly on the pregnancy.

Despite keeping most details of their relationship under lock and key, it appears the expectant parents have been dating for at least more than a year.

One look at both Boyd and Tatiana's Instagram accounts, and you'll understand why we say this celebrity pair is so in love. From sweet kisses to cozy date night pics, the mom and dad-to-be can't help but show off their romance.