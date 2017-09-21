Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Sets the Record Straight on Those Javi Marroquin Cheating Rumors

Regardless of what you see, hear and read, Kailyn Lowry did not cheat on Javi Marroquin.
Teen Mom 2 fans have continued to speculate as to whether or not the mother of three was unfaithful to the father of her middle child.
But when sitting down with E! News, the reality star couldn't help but set the record straight once and for all.
"Okay, I'm just going to say it because I already started. There's like a whole misconception that I cheated on Javi while he was deployed, which is super frustrating because that's not the case," she shared with us exclusively. "It just makes for good TV, drama and ratings. I'm just biting the bullet every time but it isn't true."
What's even more frustrating to Kailyn is that she's been under the impression that things are good between her and Javi. Curveballs and surprises, however, always seem to enter the picture when cameras are rolling.
"We've always kind of talked about things behind closed doors when the cameras aren't rolling and we've been on the same page about it so I don't know," she shared. "Like I said, it makes for good drama. It makes for good ratings."
Regardless of the rumors and headlines, Kailyn has her hands full with three growing boys at home. As Teen Mom 2 cameras continue to document her reality, the proud mom still can't believe the life around her.
"I don't think I realized how much my older two talk about farting and burping until I had my third boy," she joked. "Toilet seats are left up, toys are all over the place. Power Rangers I feel like are never going to leave my home."
But as her boys continue to grow up right in front of her eyes, Kailyn can't help but see some admirable personality traits in her sons.
"Isaac is very soft and just sensitive. He's like my science kid. He loves science," the Hustle and Heart author shared. "Lincoln definitely has middle child syndrome. He's crazy. He's funny. And the baby, we'll see how he differs between the two."
She added, "The best part is I feel like no child loves their mom like a boy loves their mom so I get three times that."
