Ryan Gosling Casts a Spell on the Audience and His Costars in Blade Runner 2049

By this point it's becoming one of Hollywood's most reliable witticisms: Everything Ryan Goslingtouches turns to gold.

Whether it's a cult favorite rom-com like Crazy Stupid Love or the record-tying Oscar nominations for La La Land, the actor is on the roll of his life. And now it seems he might have the role of his life. (See what we did there?)

Gosling is hitting theaters in his first appearance since his much-loved turn as jazz player Sebastian, for the long-awaited reboot of Blade Runner. This time around the flick is dubbed Blade Runner 2049 and it catches up to the LAPD and their team of replicant-chasing officers even further into the future. Gosling plays Officer K (otherwise known as the new Harrison Ford), who is tasked with simultaneously tracking down Ford and running from those who want the replicants in power.