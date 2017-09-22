Best Dressed of the Week: Ivanka Trump, Hailey Baldwin & More!

The month of September is high season for the fashion world.

With Fashion Week kicking off in New York and spanning the style capitals of London, Milan and Paris, you can imagine the iCals of editors and celebs alike are packed with events, shows and appointments. How could a few suitcases handle that much fashion?

New York Fashion Week proved to be merely a warm up for the sartorial scene that's happening in Milan right now. Everyone from Izabel Goulart to Hailey Baldwin is tearing it up on the runway and then hitting the streets in their own inspiring looks, with plaid as the dominant print of the season.