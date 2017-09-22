EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner Gets Naked and Flaunts Her Killer Curves in V Magazine Fashion Film

Ooh la la!

E! News has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look from Kylie Jenner's naked V Magazine photo shoot.

In this just-released SHOWstudio Fashion Film for V Magazine filmed by Britt Lloyd, the makeup mogul flaunts her killer curves while posing nearly naked (Warning: the music contains explicit language that may be offensive to some readers). The short film, which was edited by Raquel Couceiro to accompany Nick Knight's story from last month, alternates between sultry close-up shots of the 20-year-old's face and slow, sweeping shots of Kylie's curves and nude body beneath sheer fabric.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Instagrams

Kylie Jenner, V Magazine

Nick Knight/V Magazine

Kylie completes her scantily clad look with shimmery eye makeup, gold lip rings and long blond hair.

"That was actually my first super nude shoot," the Life of Kylie star told the mag of her shoot last month. "I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude."

Kylie also reflected on a decade of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I don't know what it's like to not be in the spotlight," she shared. "That's normal to me. There's nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I'm just trying to focus on that."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

