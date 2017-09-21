Miley Cyrus Sings About Her Relationship Troubles in "Week Without You"

Miley Cyrus is wondering what she'd do without a certain someone.

The 24-year-old singer released a new song off of her upcoming Younger Now album on Thursday called "Week Without You." In the song, which has a country vibe, Cyrus talks about relationship struggles and having her heart "stomped" on.

"If I spent a week without you, bet you'd wonder what I'd do," Cyrus sings in the opening lines of the song. "I think that I'd start going out, get caught kissing other dudes. And it seems you just wanna bring me down, down, with your bad attitude."