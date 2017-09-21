Move Over, Pumpkin Spice Latte! Starbucks Debuts Your New Staple Fall Drink

Starbucks
PSL lovers, meet the MPL.
Time to get a handle on your Starbucks coffee acronyms because the brand just unveiled a new beverage to honor fall's official start on Friday. It's called the Maple Pecan Latte and it's almost here.
As the brand describes its new liquid concoction, the drink is a "warming blend of signature espresso and steamed milk combined with notes of maple syrup and pecan, and finished with a colorful autumn topping." If you're wondering why good 'ol Pumpkin Spice Latte wasn't enough to muster up some autumn pride, the drink has already been up for purchase since the start of September. The MPL will commemorate the official seasonal shift.
Not to fret—this is a friendship, not a rivalry. Turns out Starbucks has rolled out similar versions of the latte in the past around the world, including a Maple Macchiato in the United States and Canada and the Golden Maple Latte in Singapore. The MPL was also served to customers in South Korea, but now it's available in the United States and Asia.
That's not the only new item your neighborhood Starbucks has in store for the months ahead. If you want your drink as brisk as the fall air, try a new Dark Mocha Frappuccino. But, if you'd rather stick to what you know, you'll still get something new in the form of the chain's fall-colored cups in shades of plum, teal and orange with season-themed drawings like pumpkins and pie.
So, one question still remains: which team are you on?