Chrissy Teigen Asks Twitter Followers to Help Solve Her Banana Bread Dilemma

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Faith Hill Turns 50

Happy 50th Birthday Faith Hill! Proof That the Country Singer Never Ages

ESC: Miley Cyrus, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus Sings About Her Relationship Troubles in "Week Without You"

Karrueche Tran, Art Basel Miami

Karrueche Tran on Her Restraining Order Against Chris Brown: "I Needed to Protect My Safety"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When Chrissy Teigen needs bananas, Twitter is there to save the day.

The 31-year-old took to social media on Thursday in search of exactly six "brown bananas" to make banana bread...and she offered up major goods in exchange. "If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette," one of Teigen's tweet read.

And Teigen wasn't messing around, following up with another tweet telling her followers she's only accepting serious inquiries. 

Read

Chrissy Teigen Awkwardly Corrects Ivanka Trump?s Tweet?And It's Pure Internet Gold

"SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign," she wrote.

Teigen then fielded her Twitter offers, until alas, she decided to accept a banana offer. "Banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done," Teigen tweeted.

But before the exchange went down, Teigen's assistant had one request. "Just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade," Teigen wrote.

 

And it looks like deal went smoothly, Teigen posted pics of the exchange on Twitter.

Congratulations to Teigen, we can't wait to see that banana bread!

Also, please note her dog's costume. Amazing.

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Twitter , Viral , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.