Chrissy Teigen Asks Twitter Followers to Help Solve Her Banana Bread Dilemma

When Chrissy Teigen needs bananas, Twitter is there to save the day.
The 31-year-old took to social media on Thursday in search of exactly six "brown bananas" to make banana bread...and she offered up major goods in exchange. "If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette," one of Teigen's tweet read.
And Teigen wasn't messing around, following up with another tweet telling her followers she's only accepting serious inquiries.
if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
"SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign," she wrote.
Teigen then fielded her Twitter offers, until alas, she decided to accept a banana offer. "Banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done," Teigen tweeted.
just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
But before the exchange went down, Teigen's assistant had one request. "Just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade," Teigen wrote.
the deal has been done. thank you, @bymeg!!!! pic.twitter.com/f1wDrzO31Z— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
And it looks like deal went smoothly, Teigen posted pics of the exchange on Twitter.
already home. that was...so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this pic.twitter.com/DLAzKvDezI— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
yes my dog is a bellhop and no I have no reasoning— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
Congratulations to Teigen, we can't wait to see that banana bread!
Also, please note her dog's costume. Amazing.