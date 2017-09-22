Kim Kardashian Is ''Really Proud'' They Showed Caitlyn Jenner's Transition on KUWTK: ''Maybe We Can Help Someone''

Kim Kardashian is sounding off on one of her favorite moments from the past 10 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I'm really proud that we did [Caitlyn's transition]," Kim admits in the family's exclusive E! News interview with Jason Kennedy. "Even though I feel like some things we really unknown and we were really scared about the outcome even showing the emotions of going through the transition. Just for other people that might be going through the same thing, maybe we can help someone."