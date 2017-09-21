Riverdale's K.J. Apa Involved in Car Accident: Report

Riverdale star K.J. Apa is OK after being involved in a car crash near Vancouver last week following a very long workday, a report says.

The accident took place late at night after the New Zealand actor spent 16 hours shooting scenes for the show, The Hollywood Reporter said on Thursday. Apa, who plays Archie on the CW series and the network have not commented.

The 20-year-old actor apparently fell asleep at the wheel while driving a 45-minute trip to his hotel after midnight and crashed into a light pole. He was taken to a hospital and discharged without serious injuries, while the vehicle was rendered inoperable, the outlet reported.

His co-star Cole Sprouse had planned to travel with him in the car but ultimately changed plans, THR said, adding that after the crash, the actor asked that Riverdale stars working late hours be provided transportation. Sprouse has not commented. THR said reps for the actors and Warner Bros. executives plan to discuss the issue, while the studio declined to confirm this.