Scandinavian Home Décor: How to Pull of the Hot New HGTV Trend

If you've tuned into HGTV lately, or simply just scrolled through your Instagram feed, you might have noticed the Scandinavian home décor trend making waves.

If the Nordic decorating style doesn't sound familiar, it will certainly look familiar to you. Think of it as minimalist, but with a cozy twist. So instead of stark white walls and barely-there décor, swap in milky white walls and tons of natural textures like soft linen, cotton, sheepskin, chunky knits and reclaimed wood. The idea is to create an uncluttered space that becomes your own personal sanctuary.

Sounds appealing, we know. And it's actually pretty easy to achieve.