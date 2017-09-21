Scandinavian Home Décor: How to Pull of the Hot New HGTV Trend

If you've tuned into HGTV lately, or simply just scrolled through your Instagram feed, you might have noticed the Scandinavian home décor trend making waves.
If the Nordic decorating style doesn't sound familiar, it will certainly look familiar to you. Think of it as minimalist, but with a cozy twist. So instead of stark white walls and barely-there décor, swap in milky white walls and tons of natural textures like soft linen, cotton, sheepskin, chunky knits and reclaimed wood. The idea is to create an uncluttered space that becomes your own personal sanctuary.
Sounds appealing, we know. And it's actually pretty easy to achieve.
Here's how you get it.
Parachute Heathered Stripe Duvet Cover Set, $249 - $269
Aydin Hides Natural Cowhide Rug, $1,800
Eightmood Rustic Scandinavian Zaragoza Cotton Throw Pillow, $70
Overman Swivel Lounge Chair Scandinavian Modern, Circa 1970, $450
Eightmood Rustic Scandinavian Marisa Cotton Throw Pillow, $81
Orren Ellis Beverlee Scandinavian 1-Light LED Drum Chandelier, $2,496
Brayden Studio Ladwig Scandinavian 33' x 20.5" Block Tulip Floral Wallpaper Roll, $2/sq. ft.
Home sweet home!
