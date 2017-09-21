Bella Hadid Just Broke the Rules With These White Pants

Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day never saw Bella Hadid at Milan Fashion week.

While the model is hitting the biggest runways from Fendi to Max Mara and Alberta Ferretti, it's her off-the-catwalk looks that have got us staring. The star was spotted in a rule-breaking, all-white ensemble that proves she's the industry's ultimate cool kid. Bella paired a white blouse (note the dramatic teardrop neckline) with cropped pants in the same shade, and rocked the accessories to match.

Her monochromatic look (aside from those retro sunnies) is a fresh and daring choice for fall, which defies the fashion law stating certain colors are only appropriate after certain seasons