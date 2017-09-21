Katy Perry Kicks Off Witness Tour With Janet Jackson Throwback

by Elyse Dupre

Katy Perry, Janet Jackson

Frazer Harrison/Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Katy Perry added a little Janet Jackson to her Witness tour lineup. 

After performing "Bon Appétit" at the Bell Center in Montreal, Perry transitioned to Jackson's "What Have You Done For Me Lately."

To set the scene, Perry had been lying on a huge leaf and was being sprinkled with confetti by giant salt and pepper shakers (naturally) before the mash-up began. She then strutted to the front of the stage where she and her crew broke out a few dance moves to Jackson's hit song.

Watch the video captured by Twitter user Steveies_Wonder to see the performance.

Perry wore a polkadot ensemble by Adam SelmanJamie Mizrahi and Nguyen Cong Tri during the number—one of her many outfit changes. She sported a black bodysuit, polkadot boots by Sergio Rossi and a light-up black and white hat by Heather Cairns. 

According to Rossi's Instagram, each of Perry's shoes was crafted by hand by 120 artisans in Italy.

But Perry wasn't the only one to have a recent throwback moment. Jackson shared a an Instagram photo on Thursday announcing that it was the 35th anniversary of her first studio album Janet Jackson, which debuted in 1982. "What Have You Done For Me Lately" didn't come out until 1986.

 

Today in 1982, the first Studio Album #JanetJackson. Celebrating tonight at #SOTW in Phoenix. #JJTimeline

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

"Today in 1982, the first Studio Album #JanetJackson. Celebrating tonight at #SOTW in Phoenix. #JJTimeline" the post read.

Both Perry and Jackson have had a busy year. In addition to her tour, Perry hosted the 2017 MTV VMAs this summer and released a star-studded music video for "Swish Swish." 

Jackson is also currently hosting her State of the World Tour. In addition, she split from Wissam Al Mana in April, just a few months after they welcomed their son Eissa Al Mana.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

