Khloe Kardashian Was "Ambushed" by Blind First Date With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson: "I Didn't Want to Go"

Fate was on Khloe Kardashian's side!

In a preview from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special, the 33-year-old surprises Kim Kardashian by revealing she first met boyfriend Tristan Thompson on a spontaneous blind date because she was reluctant to be set up.

"Brandon Jennings, who's a basketball player, he's a friend of mine and Malika Haqq's, and he was like, 'You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,'" she explains.

She continues, "I was at the Bel-Air hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected."

Kim Kardashian Confronts Khloe Over Tristan Thompson Secret

Now, after almost a year of dating, Khloe admits her relationship with the 6'9" Cleveland Cavaliers baller is quite "serious" and fans should expect to see more of them together on the show.

"If he's around, of course he'll be on," the Good American co-founder confirms.

Plus, find out what Khloe has to say about exclusively dating basketball players in the sneak peek above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

