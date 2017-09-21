Scott Disick Jokes He Tries to "F--k" Kourtney Kardashian at Least Once a Week: "I Think She's Cute and Stuff"

Oh, these two!

In this sneak peek from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special, Ryan Seacrest puts exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in the hot seat to hopefully get to the bottom of their complex relationship.

"She's like the only person I've ever loved in my life," the 33-year-old father of three confesses. "I think she's cute and stuff." Aww!

But it's not all warm and fuzzy as the TV host dives in further to get the really juicy information. "Do you still hit on her?" Ryan asks.

"Yeah, I try to f--k her like once a week," Scott replies (kind of) jokingly.