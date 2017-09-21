Audrina Patridge Files for Divorce From Corey Bohan and Seeks Domestic Violence Restraining Order

It's over between Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan and their split appears to be ugly.

The Hills star on Monday sought a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her husband and on Wednesday filed for divorce, court records show. The two have been married for 10 months and share a 1-year-old daughter, Kirra Max.

"Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," Patridge's rep told E! News in a statement on Thursday.

A hearing has been scheduled for October.

Patridge and Bohan have been together on and off since 2008. They have not commented about their split, which comes as a surprise as the family has appeared happy and united in Instagram photos as recently as August.

Patridge wed Bohan, a professional BMX rider, in November 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii in front of 100 of their closest family and friends, five months after the reality star gave birth to Kirra and a year after the couple got engaged.

