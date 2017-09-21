Scott Disick Thinks Tristan Thompson Is the "First Nice, Normal Guy" Khloe Kardashian Has Dated

It sounds like Tristan Thompson has Scott Disick's stamp of approval.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, stopped by the set of Steve for a chat about all things Kardashian when the subject of KoKo's current beau came up.

"How does Khloe's man fit in with the family?" Steve Harvey asked.

"Pretty well," he responded. "He's like the first nice, normal guy she's ever brought home. Not that we're nice and normal!"

"He's an unbelievable guy," he continued, speaking of the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers pro. "I'm just not use to that."