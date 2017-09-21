Scott Disick Thinks Tristan Thompson Is the "First Nice, Normal Guy" Khloe Kardashian Has Dated

It sounds like Tristan Thompson has Scott Disick's stamp of approval. 

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, stopped by the set of Steve for a chat about all things Kardashian when the subject of KoKo's current beau came up. 

"How does Khloe's man fit in with the family?" Steve Harvey asked. 

"Pretty well," he responded. "He's like the first nice, normal guy she's ever brought home. Not that we're nice and normal!"

"He's an unbelievable guy," he continued, speaking of the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers pro. "I'm just not use to that."

However, Disick quickly clarified the dig, adding, "One guy she dated is a very close friend of mine who I love, so that's not true." We'll leave it up to your interpretation to decide who he's referring to. Meanwhile, Kardashian had one word for the conversation thus far: "Awkward!"

Fortunately, after a year-long romance, she's taken a liking to her beau's current city. "I do really love Cleveland," she told Harvey. "Everyone is like, 'Oh, you don't have to say that.' I really enjoy it. It's so different from LA and I love the seasons. I spend Christmas out there and I've never had a white Christmas. I've never gotten to experience that, so I enjoy it. The people are so nice...They're so real."

In Khloe's words, "I love the best of both worlds."

While the reality star is certainly in love and it seems like Thompson has the family's stamp of approval, the wait is on to see if these two ultimately go down the aisle. As she told ES Magazine in April, she's "never been in this type of love" and would accept a proposal tomorrow. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

