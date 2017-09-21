Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Sex, Beauty and Inspiration in Vogue's 73 Questions Video

Afternoon delight?

Tracee Ellis Ross got super candid and rather naughty while answering 73 questions for Vogue inside her Los Angeles home.

When asked what is her favorite time of day, the Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated Black-ish star replied, "Between 3 and 6:30 p.m. Everything good should happen during that time—favorite time to nap, favorite time to take a bath, favorite time to have a cocktail, favorite time to have sex."

Such treats are definitely well-deserved when you have to wake up at 4 a.m., as Tracee often does.