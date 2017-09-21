Rachel Bilson Steps Out After Hayden Christensen Breakup

There's no sense in hiding. Hours after E! News confirmed that Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen had recently called it quits after 10 years together, the 36-year-old Nashville star stepped out solo in L.A. Wednesday to go shopping at Sweet Williams children's clothing store.

The actress is living in L.A. full-time while her ex is now living in Toronto.

"Yes, they are officially done—within the last few weeks," one of Bilson's high school friends told E! News exclusively Wednesday. "It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple. They have very different lifestyles and interests. Rachel is very social and likes to hang out with friends; Hayden is reclusive and off the grid. She accepted that for a long time, but sometimes it was a lot to handle. Hayden can get depressed and is extremely neurotic and it was bringing her down. She felt like she wanted something different and easier. She tried to make it work for years but just got tired of this being her life."