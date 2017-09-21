James Corden and the Foo Fighters' Carpool Karaoke Cover of "Never Gonna Give You Up" Is Epic

Move over, Rick Astley!

James Corden channeled his inner rock star on Wednesday night when he took the driver's seat with a bevy of famous musicians along for the ride—the Foo Fighters!

In the newest segment of his signature Carpool Karaoke, the Late Late Show host hit the road ready to jam out. The group wasted no time getting to their classic hits, including "All My Life," "Best of You," "Learn to Fly" and "The Sky Is a Neighborhood."

Of course, Corden wasn't shy about adding his vocals to the mix, harmonizing with drummer Taylor Hawkins.