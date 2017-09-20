Dean Unglert Reunites With Kristina Schulman Following Bachelor in Paradise Love Triangle

Not all love is lost in the Bachelor in Paradise franchise.
Just when you thought Dean Unglert's relationships with both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard were done, complete and finished, another curve ball has been thrown our way.
E! News has learned Dean reunited with Kristina this week to spend some time together.
As seen on Wells Adams' Instagram Stories, the pair joined fellow Bachelor Nation members Luke Pell, James Taylor, Danielle Maltby and Christen Whitney in a radio studio.
And while it appeared to be a friendly gathering amongst friends, Danielle L. is the one who could prove it was a bit more than that.
"From what I know, he's trying to work things out with Kristina," she shared this week on iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I "Almost Famous" podcast. "I'm trying to be respectful and keep my distance."
Danielle L. added, "I haven't talked to him in a while. I've said my peace. He'll text me here and there to see how I'm doing but there's no romantic relationship. For me, after watching the show and the things he said, I don't see how or why I would want to continue a relationship with him."
During a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the trio was also forced to answer the tough questions involving the love triangle.
At the time, Dean expressed his hopes of remaining friendly with both ladies no matter what happened in the past.
"I personally have a lot of growth to do but [Kristina's] amazing and I hope we can continue to talk and see where that might lead to," Dean shared on the talk-show.
As for Danielle L., she shared in her recent podcast appearance that she's already dating and moving on with her life.
"I don't hold anything against Dean. I think I am disappointed with the way he handled things but I don't hold anything against Kristina," she explained. "A guy just liked two girls and it caused a lot of drama on Paradise and I just want to move forward."
Dean's reunion with Kristina may not last too long. E! News has also learned the former Bachelorette contestant is headed to Las Vegas this weekend for the sold-out iHeartRadio Music Festival.