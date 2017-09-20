Candace Cameron Bure Says Intense Workout Schedule Helps Her Get Through Her Busy Days

She's a wife, a mother, an actress, a former View co-host, an Instagram star and an inspiration to many—Candace Cameron really can and does do it all.

The Fuller House star caught up with E! News during one of her many workouts with celebrity trainer Kira Stokes, the creator of The Stokes Method, to talk about how the multi-tasking actress manages to balance it all (without crashing). The 41-year-old former child star said she's learning that as she ages she needs to listen to her body and not just push through the pain or exhaustion.

Candace, who documents many of her workouts with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, said, "I try to work out five to six days a week but that doesn't always happen depending on my work schedule."

However, the mother of three said sometimes her body just tells her to rest and she's learning to listen, explaining recently she couldn't keep up with her workout schedule and the demands of shooting the third season of her hit Netflix show.