And the Big Brother Season 19 Winner Is...

What a season, man.
Big Brother season 19 just came to an end after one seriously exhausting summer. The finale started with Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez, and Christmas Abbott left in the house, but Josh strangely decided to take Paul to the final two, so it was the two guys up against the jury.
After many questions, many answers we're not sure we believe, one montage of every single houseguest (minus Cody) declaring their trust in Paul, and then another montage of Josh explaining to every eliminated houseguest that he was just honoring his final three deal with Paul and Christmas, a winner was declared after the most perfect tie possible.
It was four and four, with only Cody's vote to be read. Obviously, he picked Josh.
Josh revealed to the jury tonight that he's actually a huge Big Brother superfan, so it's not a shock that he knew exactly what he needed to do to win.
As for this season's biggest and best showmance, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, they're still totally solid after Cody revealed that he wanted to marry Jessica. They both declared that their love is as real as ever, even after being apart for five weeks since Jessica was evicted, and still being apart on the live show as he was on the jury and she was not.
"I'm waiting for this to all be over so I can actually go and hug her," Cody said. "I've been warned multiple times that I can't run across and like grab Jessica."
"Well I think everybody on the outside world knows that I've literally been his biggest fan, his biggest supporter," Jessica told Julie before turning to Cody. "I've been rooting you on literally all day every day."
So does she still want to be in a relationship?
"Even more so," she said.
And the cherry on top for Cody was that he also won America's Favorite Houseguest, meaning he's going home with $25,000.
CBS has already renewed Big Brother for season 20, set to air in 2018, and recently announced that they will be launching their first-ever Celebrity Edition this winter, featuring celebs all living together in front of 24/7 cameras.