How Abby Lee Miller Is Celebrating Her First Birthday Behind Bars

This year's birthday for Abby Lee Miller is going to be one she won't forget.

As the Dance Moms star marks her 51st birthday today, she won't be having a lavish party with family or a competition with her students from the Abby Lee Dance Company.

Instead, Abby Lee will continue her one-year sentence at the FCI Victorville prison in California.

More than two months after the reality star checked in, E! News has learned visiting has been suspended at the facility until further notice. In other words, the Lifetime star won't be having any special guests.

In addition, we've learned the menu for today and spoiler alert: It doesn't include cake and candles.