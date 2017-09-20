Britney Spears and Mariah Carey’s Chance Run-In Is a Pop Music Lover's Dream Come True

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kristina Schulman, Dean Unglert

Dean Unglert Reunites With Kristina Schulman Following Bachelor in Paradise Love Triangle

Eric & Jessie 303, Eric Decker

Eric Decker Reacts to Getting Released From the New York Jets on Eric & Jessie: "It Is a Bummer"

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Candace Cameron-Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Says Intense Workout Schedule Helps Her Get Through Her Busy Days

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mariah Carey, Britney Spears

Jackson Lee/Splash News, Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Mariah Carey and Britney Spears had fans yelling "Baby, One More Time," when the two pop stars posed for a photo together, shared on Spears' Twitter.

The two stars, who headline their own residencies in Las Vegas, ran into each other at a mutual friends' dinner party and had a "great time" together.

While some may assume the ladies would stick to the group of pals they arrived to the gathering with, Brit and Mariah couldn't help but break bread over a presumably great conversation. Nowadays, it's hard to find a pair of pop music divas without an alleged feud, but let's be honest, these two songstresses are huge fans of each other. 

Photos

Mariah Carey's Sexiest Cleavage Pics

Mariah once told Andy Cohen on a now-infamous interview on Watch What Happens Live! that she loves Britney, especially after the "Toxic" singer revealed she paints nude while listening to Carey's tunes.

Fans were quick to go wild about the stars meeting and immediately wanted to know all the details about how the famous artists came to be at the same party, particularly since Spears captioned the tweet, "You never know who you're going to meet at dinner parties."

With little information, people were left to speculate about who the mysterious "Cade" was that brought together these two stars and where this star studded dinner was held. Perhaps this miracle maker "Cade" is Spears' friend and publicist Cade Johnson?

Either way, we would also like to thank Cade and the Gods above for bringing us this historic moment in pop history!

Perhaps a Mariah-Britney collab is now in the works? Only time will tell. 

TAGS/ Britney Spears , Mariah Carey , Apple News , Twitter , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.