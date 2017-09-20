Janet Jackson Is "Not in a Position" to Start Dating Again as She Continues Tour

Janet Jackson is single and not so ready to mingle.

As the "All for You" singer continues her State of the World tour across the country, speculation is brewing that the Grammy winner is rekindling her romance with Jermaine Dupri.

But according to a source, these two are just friends and nothing more.

"Jermaine and Janet have remained friends through all these years and never lost touch. They had a period when they broke up and didn't talk for a bit but overcame that and found friendship again," an insider shared with E! News. "Jermaine has a crazy love for Janet and they have been speaking more since the breakup. Janet and Jermaine trust each other and they have history."

And before things start to sound like more than just friends, E! News has been told they are not in a relationship.