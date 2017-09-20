Halle Berry Posts Hilarious Photo of Herself on the Toilet—Did New Beau Alex Da Kid Take It?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariah Carey, Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Mariah Carey’s Chance Run-In Is a Pop Music Lover's Dream Come True

Janet Jackson, State of the World Tour

Janet Jackson Is "Not in a Position" to Start Dating Again as She Continues Tour

Sarah Stage

Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage Dishes on Pregnancy Cravings at Lavish Baby Shower

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Love is in the Hollywood air! 

It looks like lots of celebs may be coupling up for winter! Halle Berry recently announced that she is dating producer Alex Da Kid and called him "my balance" in an Instagram pic she posted. Later in the day, the actress celebrated hitting two million Instagram followers with a hilarious photo of her sitting on a toilet in a fur coat with a glass of wine. Hmmm...Could Alex be responsible for taking the candid pic? 

Photos

Celebrity Couples With Great Fall Style

Halle's not the only one posing in precarious positions for the cameras. On Tuesday night, Jessica Simpson celebrated her hubby Eric Johnson's birthday with a night out on the town, and the couple had so much fun, except for when Jessica took a tiny tumble while leaving. What racy things did she shout at the paparazzi? And what celeb might be getting back with an ex?  

Watch the video above for the latest news about Hollywood's hottest couples! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Jessica Simpson , Janet Jackson , Couples , Birthdays , Love And Sex , Alcohol , Halle Berry , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.