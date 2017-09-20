Home Decor Must-Haves Under $20, $60, $80 and $100

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Has Inspired a $40K Plastic Surgery Trend

ESC: Kelly Rowland

What's in Kelly Rowland's Makeup Bag?

ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez

How to Recreate Selena Gomez's Bold Lips

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Decorating your house or apartment can be overwhelming. Whether you're a new homeowner or you're renting your first cramped studio in the city, adding furniture and décor to make that space your own is no easy feat.

Let's start with the basics.

Interior design is important. It's a way of adding a certain flavor to a room—it's a design footprint on your personal space. The right combination of sofas and rugs could bring your personality to life in furniture form. But where to start?

Photos

Celeb Designer Tips for Any Home Office

While things like accent trays and sheer curtains sound like a good idea, it's important to begin with the simple stuff first. You'll want a desk first, for example, before you start shopping for the trendiest looking paperweight. And for those of us looking to decorate without destroying our wallets (hello!), we've assembled a list of décor tips and must-haves at reasonable price points help you find your way.

Are you ready for some interior design inspo?

ESC: Home Decor

Attention to detail can make all the difference in your living space. Don't overlook the small stuff—finding the right decorative pillow or potted succulent can be an easy (and inexpensive) way to add an element of design to your space. For under $20, we've found examples of the home décor options that you can add to a couch or a tabletop. While a small plant will bring life to your room (literally), a lantern is a softer way to introduce light to a forgotten corner.

ESC: Home,Must Haves

Doftranka

Cushion Cover, White, Multicolor, $4

ESC: Home,Must Haves

CB2

Potted Succulent With Copper Pot, $10

Article continues below

ESC: Home,Must Haves

Gifts & Décor

Home Garden Distressed Candle Holder Lantern Stand, Ivory, Was: $30, Now: $17

ESC: Home Decor

When designing on a budget, it's important to be pretty and practical. Patterned bins or baskets are the ideal way to keep your room organized (especially if it's small) with an added element of design. Stack a them on your bookshelf or label a set for all your kitchen needs—these storage items are a total must. And, when shopping for serving platters or trays, go for something that would also look nice displayed on your counter and filled with fruit.

ESC: Home,Must Haves

The Container Store

Copper Marché Wire Storage Basket, $12/each

Article continues below

ESC: Home,Must Haves

Terrain

Mint Enamel Serving Tray, $36

ESC: Home,Must Haves

Zara Home

Tie-Dye-Effect Woven Rug, $50

ESC: Home Decor

When amping up your living space, think about home décor pieces that are also a gift to yourself. A chunky, knit throw looks as good draped over your couch as it does wrapped around your body. Invest in a stylish kettle that makes great tea while making a statement on your stovetop. Home décor companies also sell bathrobes, which we consider an essential for your bathroom and your wellbeing. Now, you've got all the design fixings for a night of Netflix and chill.

Article continues below

ESC: Home,Must Haves

Nordstrom

Waffle Knit Short Robe, $68

ESC: Home,Must Haves

H&M Home

Textured-Knit Throw, $70

ESC: Home,Must Haves

DuraCopper

Old Dutch International Callisto Kettle in Copper, $75

Article continues below

ESC: Home Decor

When you start shopping for pieces that creep towards the triple-digit range, opt for staple items that are durable. Look for floor lamps that are built to last or an ottoman that can double as additional seating when unexpected guests stop by. A framed print can really improve the feeling of a room, but choose a timeless image that complements your aesthetic—you don't want to end up changing out the artwork because you've grown tired of it after a while.

ESC: Home,Must Haves

Christopher Knight Home

Crème Tufted Fabric Ottoman Crème Velvet, Was: $110, Now: $77

ESC: Home,Must Haves

Urban Outfitters

Tessa Neustadt Rio Maggiore Art Print, $89

Article continues below

ESC: Home,Must Haves

Klabb

Floor Lamp, Off-White, Brass Color, $90

Now it's time for a redesign, don't you think?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Home , Style Collective , Life/Style , Trends , Daily Deals , Shopping , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.