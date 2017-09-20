Home Decor Must-Haves Under $20, $60, $80 and $100

Decorating your house or apartment can be overwhelming. Whether you're a new homeowner or you're renting your first cramped studio in the city, adding furniture and décor to make that space your own is no easy feat.

Let's start with the basics.

Interior design is important. It's a way of adding a certain flavor to a room—it's a design footprint on your personal space. The right combination of sofas and rugs could bring your personality to life in furniture form. But where to start?