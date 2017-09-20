A Colorado Jogger Keeps Pooping in People's Front Yards

by Kendall Fisher

Well, it wouldn't be a day ending in "Y" if there wasn't something totally and utterly bizarre happening in the news.

This week: The "Mad Pooper."

Yes, KTTV has reported that a woman in Colorado Springs keeps pooping in people's front yards, wiping her rear end with a paper towel and leaving it for a neighbor or resident to clean up.

Needless to say, it's pissing people off.

In fact, one woman named Cathy Budde said her children caught the woman mid-act, pants down, squatting in their front yard.

"They are like, 'There's a lady taking a poop!'" Budde recalled. "So I come outside, and I'm like, 'Are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?' She's like, 'Yeah, sorry!'"

But that didn't stop the Mad Pooper.

Budde said she's caught her three times since then and estimates the jogger has left her business behind at least once a week for the past seven weeks.

"I put a sign on the wall that's like, 'Please, I'm begging you, please stop,'...She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped," Budde admitted, feeling defeated.

And she's not alone.

Several other residents told the publication the Mad Pooper has been popping a squat across the town, in backyards and even on front of drug stores.

It's gotten so bad, the mysterious case of the Mad Pooper is now in the hands of the Colorado Springs Police Department who are keeping a lookout to flush down the problem once and for all.

Watch the video above for more.

