Gwen Stefani Really Loves Shoes With Blake Shelton's Face on Them

Gwen Stefani would never walk all over Blake Shelton—unless we're talking fashion.

As the couple stepped out in Beverly Hills today, some fans couldn't help but check out the pair's relaxed outfits.

And for those really checking these two out, they may have spotted Gwen's shoes featuring a familiar guy.

To complete her overalls look, the "Hollaback Girl" singer decided to rock a custom pair of Vans sneakers that featured none other than Blake's face.

And guess what? She's worn these before from the set of The Voice.