5 Fall Wardrobe Staples You Should Seriously Invest in Right Now

For some reason, around this time every year, we get a serious itch to do some wardrobe restocking.

Maybe it's that back-to-school feeling that creeps up every September, or maybe it's just another excuse for us to feel better about dropping some dough on a fresh new outfit. But instead of spending $200 here and $50 there on sporadic spending sprees at discount stores (nothing wrong with a Forever21 pit stop FYI), take a pause and really think about the things you need this fall. By investing in a few high-quality (and yes, expensive) staples, you'll actually be doing yourself a huge favor.

The trick: Keep your fall purchases relatively classic so that each and everyone one of them pairs flawlessly with the things already hanging in your closet.