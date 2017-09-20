Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's Romance Rewind Reminds Us How Private (and in Love) They Once Were

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Torch
Say it ain't so!
That was the reaction many pop culture fans had after E! News confirmed Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen had broken up after nearly 10 years together.
"They have very different lifestyles and interests," a source explained to E! News. "Rachel is very social and likes to hang out with friends. Hayden is reclusive and off the grid. She accepted that for a long time, but sometimes it was a lot to handle."
During their decade-long romance, the couple welcomed a daughter named Briar Rose Christensen. But throughout the love story, these two tried their best to stay out of the public eye.
Sure, they attended special red carpet events such as the premiere of Jumper. And yes, they enjoyed date nights every so often at sporting events and Los Angeles restaurants.
But unlike so many famous pairs in Hollywood, this duo kept their romance private.
"It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems," a source shared with us when explaining the breakup. "They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple."
Instead of mourning the loss of another beloved couple, we decided to compile some of their greatest pictures together in our romance rewind gallery below.
Whether attending friend's wedding receptions or award shows together, there was something about these two that so many fans couldn't help but love.
Perhaps we should enjoy some old episodes of The O.C. to get over this breakup. Maybe we need to watch Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars again.
Whatever the case may be, we're going to miss seeing these two together.
