Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's Romance Rewind Reminds Us How Private (and in Love) They Once Were

Say it ain't so!

That was the reaction many pop culture fans had after E! News confirmed Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen had broken up after nearly 10 years together.

"They have very different lifestyles and interests," a source explained to E! News. "Rachel is very social and likes to hang out with friends. Hayden is reclusive and off the grid. She accepted that for a long time, but sometimes it was a lot to handle."

During their decade-long romance, the couple welcomed a daughter named Briar Rose Christensen. But throughout the love story, these two tried their best to stay out of the public eye.

Sure, they attended special red carpet events such as the premiere of Jumper. And yes, they enjoyed date nights every so often at sporting events and Los Angeles restaurants.