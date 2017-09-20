Eric Decker Reacts to Getting Released From the New York Jets on Eric & Jessie: "It Is a Bummer"

On to the next!

Eric Decker got surprising news about his football career in Wednesday's all-new Eric & Jessie. During a phone call with Jessie James Decker, the wide receiver broke the news that he was being released from the New York Jets and had no idea which team he would join next.

"It is a bummer," the disappointed NFL star told his wife. "I felt like we were getting to a routine and I'm feeling great, so I felt like practice has been going well."

But Jessie was there to offer words of encouragement. "Just have to just roll with it," she told him. "See where the next journey takes us."

She added, "Growing up, I was a military kid. I moved 14 different times, so I will say, if we have to pick up and move somewhere else, it's going to be fine."